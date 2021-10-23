2016 ICC T20 World Cup finalists meet once again at the world stage. Defending champions West Indies will be looking to begin their campaign on a winning note. Both West Indies and England are favourites to win the T20 World Cup 2021 and thus fans will have a close look at both the teams. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live score updates of ENG vs WI and playing XI updates. England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of ENG vs WI, Group 1 Super 12 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

The England vs West Indies takes place at the Dubai International Stadium. The pitch is expected to assist batsmen with dew expected in the later part of the match. Kieron Pollard is in charge of Windies while Eoin Morgan leads England team. ENG vs WI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 14.

Both the sides are loaded with firepower and have T20 specialist in their ranks. This is going to be an interesting clash with high scoring game on the cards. It will be interesting to see how the action unfolds tonight.

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan(c), Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Tom Curran.

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher.