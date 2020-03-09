Fans Dejected with Speculations of IPL 2020 Being Cancelled Due to Outbreak of Coronavirus, Post Hilarious Memes to Express their Sadness

MS Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey. (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The outbreak of Coronavirus is a cause of worry for the whole world. Almost every day, there is a report about more and more people getting infected due to the deadly virus. As of now, there are 41 confirmed cases of Coronavirus affecting the Indians. Sporting events like Indian Wells has been called off due to the outbreak. In fact, even Juventus played their game against Inter Milan behind closed doors. Now, there is also speculation that the upcoming season of the IPL 2020 could be cancelled due to the deadly disease. IPL 2020 to be Called Off Due to Coronavirus Outbreak? BCCI Source Reveals Current Status of the Mega-Event.

Needless to say that the fans are quite dejected with the same. They posted hilarious tweets expressing their disappointment on social media. The fans took to Twitter and were quite dejected with the piece of news. However, as per the report, a BCCI official stated that the matches will go as per the schedule and they would instead take extra precautions to keep away from the disease. For now, check out the tweets below:

Ipl2020 may get canceled due to corona virus Le me* after seeing this news#IPLT20 pic.twitter.com/SrIUXrfr4E — Faisal Khan (@_faisalism) March 9, 2020

The source further asked the fans to not panic as there is still time for the IPL 2020. “Everything is in our mind. It is still time for IPL. Do not get panic. As of now, no decision has been taken. BCCI will put the additional medical team at the stadiums. Also, the spectators will be screened,” said the source. Talking about IPL 2020, the first match will be held between Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29, 2020.