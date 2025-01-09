Team India Head coach Gautam Gambhir has been on the firing lines of criticism after Team India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia 3-1. Recently. former cricketer Manoj Tiwary, who has also played for KKR under Gambhir's captaincy called him 'hypocrite'. Some of the Indian cricketers who have played under Gambhir's mentorship in the IPL and has been coached by him in Team India has come out in his support through social media posts. The latest to join it has been Harshit Rana who shared an Instagram story with the quote, 'Criticising someone due to personal insecurities is not good..'. Nitish Rana Comes out in Support Of Gautam Gambhir Following Team India's 3-1 Loss Against Australia in BGT 2024-25, Says 'Performance Doesn't Need Any PR' (See Post).

Harshit Rana Shows Solidarity For Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir

📸Harshit Rana via Instagram in support of Gautam Gambhir after some harsh comments passed by Manoj Tiwari. pic.twitter.com/LbFgm46reQ — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) January 9, 2025

