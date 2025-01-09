Former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Nitish Rana shared a post on social media hitting back at the criticisms directed at former KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia 3-1 under his coaching. Although Nitish is not part of KKR anymore and is picked by Rajasthan Royals, his loyalty towards his former Team mentor was prominent as his post read, 'Criticism should be based on facts not personal insecurities. Gauti bhaiyya is one of the most selfless players I’ve ever met. He shoulders responsibility in times of distress like no other. Performance doesn’t need any PR. The trophies speak for themselves.' Earlier, another former KKR and India cricketer Manoj Tiwary said that Gautam Gambhir must be held accountable for India's failure and also called him 'hypocrite'. Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Futures in India National Cricket Team After 1-3 Defeat in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, Says 'They'll Decide What Is Best for Indian Cricket'.

Nitish Rana Comes out in Support Of Gautam Gambhir

Criticism should be based on facts not personal insecurities. Gauti bhaiyya is one of the most selfless players I’ve ever met. He shoulders responsibility in times of distress like no other. Performance doesn’t need any PR. The trophies speak for themselves. — Nitish Rana (@NitishRana_27) January 9, 2025

