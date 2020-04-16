Gautam Gambhir Has a Befitting Reply To Kevin Pietersen’s Recent Tweet, Former Indian Cricketer Reminds KP of Pie Chucker Jibe

Gautam Gambhir and Kevin Pietersen (Photo Credits: Getty)

With the outspread of the coronavirus, the people are confined into their homes and even the sportsmen make sure to not only stay indoors but also interact with their fans and peers. Now, Kevin Pietersen has had quite a great social media outing where he was seen chatting with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others. Now, in a recent tweet, he attempted trolling Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir and the former Indian cricketer was in a good mood to give it back. In return, Gambhir hilariously trolled the English cricketer and said that he has given him enough reasons to smile. Gautam Gambhir Trolls Pakistan With Video of Beefed-Up Security For Sri Lankan Team in the 2nd ODI, Says ‘They Blabbered So Much About Kashmir That They Forgot Karachi’.

So here’s exactly what happened. Indian broadcaster Star Sports announced a session of #AskStar where Gambhir, Pietersen and Danny Morrison, could answer the questions by the fans. Reacting to the post, Kevin Pietersen had the first question to ask as he wrote, “Can we get GG to smile?” Little did the English cricketer know that Gautam Gambhir had the most savage reply as he reminded Pietersen of he gave him and the entire team too many reasons to smile during the 2008 Test against England in December. Check out the tweets below:

Got 🏏 on your mind even as you #StayHome in #Lockdown? Tweet your questions with #AskStar and @KP24, @GautamGambhir & @SteelyDan66 might reply to you ➕ you could be featured on 📺! Watch #CricketConnected this Saturday at 7 PM, on Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi. pic.twitter.com/ioF82NaZ8B — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 15, 2020

Gautam Gambhir’s response to Pietersen’s tweet

As one may recall, Kevin Pietersen had called Yuvraj Singh a pie-chucker in the same Test match. "When the ball is swinging and seaming and you've got a guy like Zaheer Khan, who is one of the best bowlers I've ever faced, not bowling at you and you've got a pie-chucker like Yuvraj Singh bowling at you I really don't mind. When you get left-arm filth like that it makes you feel really good," Pietersen had said back then.