Gujarat and Baroda will be locking horns with each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21. In this article, we shall be having a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. The match will be played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. Both the teams have done well in the tournament so far. Both the teams have been in fine form. Gujarat has won four games so far in the tournament and sit at the top of the table. Ditto with Baroda who has been on a winning streak. Prithvi Shaw Hits Back at Trolls with Fan-Made Meme After Scoring Double Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Both the teams have already made it to the next round and would be wanting to end the group stage on a positive note. Het Patel has been the best batsman for the team as he has slammed 225 runs in 4 matches. In the bowling department, Arzan Nagwaswalla tops the charts with 13 wickets. Krunal Pandya has been the best player for Baroda as he has slammed 386 runs in four games and has batted with an average of 193.00. Atit Sheth and Babashafi Pathan top the bowlers' charts with seven wickets each. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Gujarat vs Baroda, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Gujarat vs Baroda, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash will be played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on February 28, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 09:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Gujarat vs Baroda, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Star Sports have telecasted the Vijay Hazare Trophy games in the past and could telecast the Rajasthan vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 clash live on one of their channels. However, the channel are unlikely to broadcast the round 5 league games of the tournament.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Gujarat vs Baroda, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 on online platforms. FanCode will show Gujarat vs Baroda, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 live streaming and fans can tune into the FanCode website or App to watch the clash live by paying the nominal fee. Disney+ Hotstar could also live stream the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 games live.

Squads

Gujarat: Dhruv Raval (WK), Priyank Panchal (C), Bhargav Merai, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Hardik Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Mehul Patel, Karan Patel, Siddharth Desai, Kshitij Patel, Jayveer Parmar, Kathan Patel, Rahul V Shah and Manan Hingrajia.

Baroda: Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Kedar Devdhar, Parth Kohli, Smit Patel(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Vishnu Solanki, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Mitesh Patel, Karthik Kakade, Ninad Rathva, Dhruv Patel, Pratyush Kumar, Shivalik Sharma, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Jyotsnil Singh, Pradeep Yadav

