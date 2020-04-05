Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah Urge Fans to Light Diyas, Candles and Make PM Modi’s ‘9 PM, 9 Minutes on April 5’ Appeal a Success

Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian cricketers KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have come forward to urge their fans to light candles, lamps and flash mobile torches and show support towards those fighting the battle against coronavirus. “We are with you, Narendra Modi ji,” a tweet from Pandya said. The team India trio urged their fans to show their appreciation and willingness collectively in the fight against the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday had asked all citizens to light candles, lamps and mobile flash for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 (Sunday) to show solidarity with those fighting on the ground against COVID-19. “Let’s Hit the virus out of the park,” the cricketers said. Jofra Archer’s Prophecy: England Cricketer May Have Foretold Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Plan of Lighting Lamps and Candles at 9 PM on April 5.

“Stand up ! Light up ! Show us your roar, ignite the spirit of a billion hearts and throw this virus off our pitch without a hitch ! The spotlight is on you, together, we can win !” said KL Rahul in a post that reminded the fans about the date, time and duration of the event. Hardik Pandya, on the other, urged the nation to “ignite the spirits of a billion strong TEAM INDIA.” “Let’s From our Dressing room, to your Doorstep, the Lakshman Rekha has been drawn...” said the star all-rounder in his tweet.

Stand UP! Light Up!

5th April 9pm for 9min Stand up ! Light up ! Show us your roar, ignite the spirit of a billion hearts and throw this virus off our pitch without a hitch ! The spotlight is on you, together, we can win ! @narendramodi @BCCI — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 4, 2020

Ignite the Spirit of a Billion Hearts

Let’s shine our lights on the Frontline Warriors who are showing us the path from this darkness! Let’s ignite the spirits of a billion strong TEAM INDIA @BCCI From our Dressing room, to your Doorstep, the Lakshman Rekha has been drawn... We are with you @narendramodi ji ! — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 4, 2020

PM Modi in his address to the nation had called for the people to show a collective togetherness, willingness and the spirit of one nation in its fight against the pandemic. “There is no bigger force than our conviction and resolve. There is nothing we cannot achieve with these forces,” the Prime Minister had said in his speech.

And India’s bowling star Jasprit Bumrah took a hint from that to let his fans know “That feeling of every fan shining their phone’s flashlight & bursting into applause & cheer when we deliver a knockout performance, is unparalleled!”

Let's Hit the Virus Out of the Park

That feeling of every fan shining their phone’s flashlight & bursting into applause & cheer when we deliver a knockout performance, is unparalleled! @BCCI Team India, let’s hit this virus out of the park! April 5, 9 PM, 9 minutes Show your support!@narendramodi — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 4, 2020

The Prime Minister had also earlier held a discussion with 49 eminent sports personalities through video conference, which included the likes of PV Sindhu, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, PT Usha and Vishwanathan Anand among others, and urged them to keep spreading the awareness about the importance to stay at home and not loiter outside.