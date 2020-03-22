Herschelle Gibbs Participates in ICC’s Isolation Game, To Go ‘Toe to Toe in Gym’ With Virat Kohli

Herschelle Gibbs and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

The coronavirus outbreak has put a pause of sporting activities all around the world and cricket is no exception. Amid the global crisis, people are asked to isolate themselves in order to not get affected. Keeping this in mind, International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced ‘The Isolation Game’ for the cricket fanatics in which a person has to pick a cricketer on the basis of one’s birth month and activity as per the last digit of one's phone number. Many lovers of the game participated in the game and came up with interesting answers. However, One of the most notable replies Former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs who, as per the game, will be joining Virat Kohli in the gym. David Warner Takes Part in ICC's Isolation Game, Kane Williamson Comes Up As His 'Quarantine Partner' to Make Tik Tok Videos.

“In quarantine, me and @imVkohli going toe to toe in the gym,” replied the legendary batsman on ICC’s post. Gibbs celebrates his birthday on February 23 and as per the game, any person born in that month will partner the Indian captain. However, there wasn’t any gym activity in the game and seems like the Proteas star chose the job himself. Meanwhile, let’s look at Gibb’s reply to ICC’s post.

In quarantine , me and @imVkohli going toe to toe in the gym💪 https://t.co/FZ0mvB3OMp — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 22, 2020

In the same game, Australia’s swashbuckling southpaw David Warner also participated and he’ll be making TikTok videos with Kane Williamson. Well, the two have proved their mettle in the gentleman’s game and fans will certainly want to see their talent in the video-making application.

Speaking of cricketing actions, many major series were called off in recent times and fans are likely to miss the action in 22 yards for quite some time. Even, dark clouds are looming over the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and speculations are that the gala T20 tournament can well get called off.