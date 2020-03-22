David Warner Takes Part in ICC's Isolation Game, Kane Williamson Comes Up As His 'Quarantine Partner' to Make Tik Tok Videos

David Warner and Kane Williamson (Photo Credits: IANS)

With the coronavirus outbreak wreaking havoc all around the world, sporting activities across the globe have come to a halt and cricket is no exception. To avoid getting affected by the disease, people are advised to stay in isolation and take proper precautions. In this meantime, the official Twitter account of the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced ‘The Isolation Game’ in which a person has to pick a cricketer on a basis of their birth months and activity as per one’s last digit of a phone number. Many cricket followers participated in the game which included Australian opener, David Warner, too and as per the game’s rules, he is making TikTok videos with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. David Warner Mentions Virat Kohli After Winning Allan Border Medal, Steve Smith Gives Priceless Reaction (Watch Video).

Warner’s birthday comes on October 27 and according to ICC, a person from that month will partner Kane Williamson. The southpaw also revealed that the last digit of his number is 1 and hence, he is supposed to make TikTok videos with his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate Williamson. “Me and Kane Williamson doing TikTok videos,” wrote the talismanic batsman on the micro-blogging website. Warner made his reply when Herschelle Gibbs said that he will be gyming with Indian skipper Virat Kohli according to ICC’s game. However, Warner’s reply was certainly hilarious.

Who is your quarantine partner ❓ pic.twitter.com/LWfV56Xko0 — ICC (@ICC) March 22, 2020

Me and Kane Williamson doing TikTok videos 😂😂 https://t.co/XhHBwryEZu — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 22, 2020

Williamson and Warner are known to be two of the best batsman in the modern era and have proved their mettle in all formats of the game. In fact, fans have been privileged to see both of them batting together for SRH in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two were also supposed to represent the Hyderabad-based team. However, the 2020 edition of the gala T20 tournament is under dark clouds amid the COVID-19 scare.