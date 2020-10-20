Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 38 of the Indian Premier League 2020 clash. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 20, 2020 (Tuesday). Both teams are on the opposite ends of the points table but need a win to confirm their place in the top four. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch live streaming of KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below. KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: KL Rahul, Kagiso Rabada and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Kings XI Punjab have found their form in recent weeks and are on a two-game winning run, which has given them an outside chance of qualifying for the play-off. KXIP have defatted RCB and MI in their last two games and will look to beat yet another team in the top half. Meanwhile, DC are a couple of wins away from a guaranteed top-four finish and will look to take a step towards it in this game. KXIP vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 38.

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals match will be played Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is the 38th match of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 20, 2020 (Tuesday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the KXIP vs DC, IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KXIP vs DC game for its online fans in India.

