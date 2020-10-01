Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians are all set to take on each other in the 13th game of the Indian Premier League 2020. KXIP and MI will be taking on each other at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Before getting on to the live streaming and online details, let’s have a look at the few important stats of the match. Talking about the last five encounters, Kings XI Punjab has won a couple of games whereas the rest have been won by Rohit Sharma’s men. Both the teams have been gearing up for the mouth-watering clash. It would be very likely that after a couple of losses in the IPL 2020, KXIP could introduce Chris Gayle. KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

The fans have been quite upset with Chris Gayle being benched constantly. KL Rahul is just 14 runs away from completing 500 runs against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians. Whereas the Mumbai Indians captain needs two more to complete 5000 IPL runs. The last time the two teams locked horns with each other, the visiting team had won the match. KXIP won by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium where KL Rahul had scored a century. Mumbai Indians on the other hand won by three wickets at the IS Bindra Stadium.

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will be the opening clash of IPL 2020 and will take place on October 1, 2020 (Thursday). It has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KXIP vs MI game for its online fans in India.

