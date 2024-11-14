Amid all the uncertainties revolving around the scheduling of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the trophy of the mega-event arrived in Pakistan. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announcement has been hit with a big blow with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) making it clear to the ICC (International Cricket Council) that the India national cricket team would not be travelling to Pakistan for the tournament. Needless to mention, India and Pakistan do not have the best of political relations and the strained bilateral ties could have had a say in India's decision to not send its national team to the neigbouring country. PCB Writes to ICC Seeking India’s Reasons for Not Travelling to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Amid the uncertainty around the scheduling, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) announced that the ICC Champions Trophy has arrived in Pakistan and the trophy is set to have a tour around some of the major places in the country. The development was announced by the PCB on social media where they mentioned that the trophy tour will start in the capital of Islamabad on November 16 and will head to scenic locations like Hunza, Muzaffarabad, Skardu and Murree. The trophy tour is set to held from November 16-24. 'Keep Egos in Check...' Shahid Afridi Reacts Amid Indian Cricket Team's Refusal to Travel to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (See Post).

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour Starts in Islamabad

Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24… pic.twitter.com/SmsV5uyzlL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 14, 2024

Earlier, the ICC had to cancel an important event of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore due to the fiasco around the scheduling. Among others, it has been speculated that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 might be moved to the UAE or South Africa if it is taken out of Pakistan.

