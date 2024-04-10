New Delhi, April 10: Sri Lanka’s all-rounder duo of Kamindu Mendis and Angelo Mathews have moved up as per the recent update to the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after contributing to the visitors’ 2-0 series win over Bangladesh in the ICC World Test Championship series. During Sri Lanka’s 192-run victory in second Test at Chattogram, Mendis’ scores of 92 not out and nine have resulted in him jumping 18 places to 46th position in the batters’ list. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Replaces Injured Wanindu Hasaranga in Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad For Remainder of IPL 2024.

Mendis, who also won ICC Player of the Month award for March 2024, also took a three-wicket haul in the second innings, which sees him gain 46 slots and reach 117th position among bowlers. Mathews, who enjoyed a career-high third rank in August 2014, has inched up two places to 25th after scores of 23 and 56. In what is another notable movement for a Sri Lankan batter, Kusal Mendis has progressed three places to 52nd after scoring 93 in the first innings.

Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne has dropped a place to eighth position in the points table, with New Zealand's Kane Williamson remaining the top-ranked Test batter heading via 859 points. He maintains a 35-point margin over England's Joe Root (824 points), with Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Daryl Mitchell (768) sharing the third spot. Ravi Shastri Turns Heads With Bathrobe Look Says, ‘I Am Hottie, I Am Naughty’ (View Post).

In the bowling rankings, pacer Asitha Fernando has moved up seven places to 27th after a four-wicket haul in the first innings. Fast-bowler Vishwa Fernando is up from 43rd to 41st with three wickets in the match, while pacer Lahiru Kumara has gone from 46th to 44th place after finishing with six wickets in Chattogram. Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan, who scored 54 and 19, has gone up three places to 75th position in the Test batting rankings while off-spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is up from 99th to 88th after a valiant 81 not out in the second innings.

Batter Mominul Haque has gained four slots and is in 46th position after scoring 83 runs in his two innings. Debutant fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has entered the Test bowling rankings in 95th position after grabbing six wickets in the match. As of now, India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (870) is on top of the Test Bowling Rankings, with compatriot and fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Australia speedster Josh Hazlewood sharing second position through 847 points each.

In all-rounder rankings, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (444 points) is well ahead of Ashwin (322 points) to retain his number one spot. --IANS nr/bc

