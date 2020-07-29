In an emotional post on Instagram, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have recalled Chris Gayle’s mammoth knock of 175 runs not out against Pune Warriors India in the Indian Premier League 2013. Gayle in the process of scoring 175 registered century of just 30 balls, which continues to be a record. The Universe Boss’ 175 also continues to be the record highest total by a batsman in T20 cricket. Meanwhile, RCB in a post said, “ it will remain etched in the memory.” IPL 2020 Player Update: Chris Gayle to Join Kings XI Punjab Squad Early in Dubai?

“If ever there was a picture to epitomise Gayle’s admiration for the Bengaluru crowd, it is this. On a gloomy afternoon when thunderstorms were expected, it was the Gayle storm that hit the Chinnaswamy,” wrote RCB.

“Christopher Henry Gayle put the Pune bowling to the sword. The image of him on his knees, saluting the Bangalore crowd after he scored the fastest ever T20 century off just 30 balls, a record which stands till date, shall forever remain etched in the memory of all RCB fans. Gayle went on to score the highest ever T20 score of 175 on the same day, another unbroken record,” the Bengaluru-based franchise added. IPL 2020 Update: Could This Be RCB’s Year if T20 League Takes Place in UAE?

Here’s RCB’s emotional post for Chris Gayle

After serving Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gayle joined RCB in 2011. However, ahead of IPL 2018, he was released by the Bengaluru-based franchise. Since IPL2018, Gayle has been with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). The West Indies batsman has played 125 matches in the IPL.

