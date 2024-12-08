India national cricket team Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma opened up about his pacer Mohammed Siraj had a heated argument with Australia star batter Travis Head during the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 of the five-match series in Adelaide. Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head had a heated argument on the field after the Indian right-arm speedster shattered Head's stumps with a stunning yorker. The Australian batter was dismissed for 140 runs in the first innings. Soon after the dismissal, Siraj gave a send-off to Head, which the batter didn't like, and both exchanged some words. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Travis Head Clears the Air After Heated Exchange Against Mohammed Siraj During IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Adelaide, Says ‘Little Bit of Misunderstanding; We Move On.’

The Adelaide Oval crowd turned hostile and booed Mohammed Siraj while giving a standing ovation to Travis Head for smashing a match-winning century in the first innings. During the second innings, when Siraj came out to bat, the Adelaide crowd welcomed him with boos. After Australia won the one-sided second Test by 10 wickets, Head and Siraj shared a light-hearted moment by hugging each other during handshakes between the two teams.

Rohit Sharma Backs Mohammed Siraj for Showing Aggression

India cricket team Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma backed Mohammed Siraj and stated that such things happen on the field. Sharma further added that Siraj likes to indulge in battle, which helps him to push. Rohit Sharma stressed that there should be a thin line between being aggressive and crossing the line.

"Yeah, he likes to get into the battle. It gives him success. As the captain, it's my job to back that aggression. Obviously, there's a fine line-we don't want to cross anything that disrespects the game. But having a word or two with the opposition is not a bad thing. He likes it, and it gets him going. In the past, we've seen many cricketers thrive in such battles, and Siraj is definitely one of them," Rohit Sharma said in the press conference.

"That said, there's a thin line between being aggressive and crossing the limit. As captain, it's my responsibility to ensure we don't cross that line. A word or two here and there doesn't make a huge difference," he added.

Rohit Sharma Sheds Lights on Siraj-Head Exchange

After the Adelaide crowd turned hostile towards Mohammed Siraj, the India Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, said that his side is experienced enough to keep such distractions out and focus on the game.

"Our players are used to performing in big crowds. When things go well, they support; when things don't, they don't-that happens everywhere. Siraj knows what he needs to do for the team. His job is to take wickets, and he will do everything required to achieve that. External factors don't matter to him. The team is mature enough to keep such distractions out and focus on the game," Rohit further added.

The five-match Test series between the host Australia national cricket team and the India national cricket team is level at 1-1. India won the opening Test in Perth by 295 runs before the host bounced back brilliantly in the second pink-ball Test. Australia won the pink-ball Test in Adelaide by 10 wickets. The IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 will be hosted at The Gabba in Brisbane. The crucial Test between the two cricketing giants will start on December 14.

