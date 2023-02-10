A decisive and crucial Day 2 awaits as India have started the 1st Test against Australia strongly by dominating almost the entirety of the Day 1. In a pitch that created much controversy, Australia won the toss and chose to bat. Although, they couldn't grab much advantage of it. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj struck early removing both the Aussie openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner. Crisis men for the Kangaroos, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith held the fort and batted the rest of the first season, frustrating India. India returned with rejuvenated energy in the second session, with Ravindra Jadeja crashing down the Australian Innings by dismissing both Labuschagne and Smith. Matt Renshaw departed next ball without troubling the scorers. Jadeja ended up bagging a fifer and was soon joined by his trusted partner Ravichandran Ashwin who helped him wrap the Australian innings on 177. Comeback man Peter Handscomb could add some runs to the Australian total with a counter-attacking Alex Carey. Ravindra Jadeja Admits Playing Ranji Match Ahead of IND v AUS 1st Test 2023 Helped Him Get Back in Rhythm.

India flew off their blocks with Rohit Sharma often punishing an erring Pat Cummins, Australia had to introduce their off-spin duo early but the earliest damage they could make in India's castle was not before they accumulated 76 runs on the board. Debutant Todd Murphy castled tentative KL Rahul and stumps was called after Ravichandran Ashwin joined Rohit Sharma as night watchmen. India finished the day on 77/1 and would like to bat long tomorrow and prefer to not bat again in the fourth innings. With Rohit Sharma dominating the Aussie bowlers till now. it seems very likely although the pitch might start crumbling from Day 2.

When Is India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 will be played on Friday, February 10, 2023. The match will take place in Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The play of day 2 will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023: Steve Smith Admits Some Aussie Batters Got Out Playing Pre-Determined Shots.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and they will provide the live telecast of the IND vs AUS 1st Test in India. You can tune into Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD to enjoy the live telecast of the match. Fans can also enjoy India vs Australia 1st Test with regional language commentary on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Meanwhile, DD Sports may provide live telecast of the game on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 2023?

The broadcasting rights of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 are with Star Sports Network. You can enjoy the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st Test on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website with a subscription.

