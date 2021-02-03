Cricket fever will be high once again as India and England lock horns in the first Test of the four-match series. The encounter gets underway on February 5 (Friday) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With a place in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship at stakes, the series holds great significance and both teams would be raring to make a winning start. Team India, who haven’t lost a home Test series since 2012, will take the field as favourites. On the other hand, Joe Root’s men need to be at their prime to trouble the second-ranked Test team at their fortress. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 1st Test 2021.

The match also provides an opportunity for fans of Dream11 fantasy game to pick the right team, captain and vice-captain and win prizes. Here we bring you all tips and predictions for the IND vs ENG 1st Test. Fans playing Dream11 fantasy game must know that the captain of you fantasy XI fetches 2x points while the Vice-captain gets 1.5x points. So it is essential to pick the right players for these two crucial slots. However, the choice won’t be easy as both teams are studded with big names. Nevertheless, you can scroll down to get the ideal pick for the captain and vice-captain slot in your fantasy team. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-up for Series Opener in Chennai.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper boasts of a stellar record in home Tests which can be enhanced even further in the upcoming series. Kohli scored 655 runs in five Tests when England last visited India, and there aren’t many reasons why the fourth-ranked Test batsman can’t replicate his heroics. Moreover, the Three Lions have an inexperienced spin attack, and Kohli must be licking his lips to take the field with his willow.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Ravi Ashwin

The veteran off-spinner was in red-hot form against Australia, and one can just imagine how lethal he can be in the spin-friendly Chepauk track. Ashwin has played the majority of his cricket at this venue and is well aware of the conditions. The 34-year-old will be particularly dangerous in the latter half of the game when the pitch will start deteriorating. Not to forget, Ashwin is a potent batsman lower down the order and can accumulate points for you by scoring some runs.

IND vs ENG Likely Playing XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

England Probable Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson

