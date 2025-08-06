Mumbai, August 6: The inaugural edition of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England concluded on 2-2 on a dramatic note at The Oval, London, on Monday. India managed to pull off a memorable win by defending 35 runs on the final day, scalping four wickets to secure a narrow six-run victory. Almost every player chipped in with valuable contributions across the five Tests, but some stood out with their sheer consistency. Here is a look at the top five performers for India in the recently concluded tour of England. IND vs ENG 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Delivers Verdict on Shubman Gill’s Captaincy, Says ‘Looked Calm and Composed; But…’ (Watch Video).

1. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill celebrates his century (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

India's youngest Test captain Gill brought his prolific run-scoring form and ended the series as the top run-getter. He shattered several records and finished with a staggering 754 runs from five Tests at a stellar average of 75.40, laced with four centuries.

2. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj (Photo: X/@BCCI)

'Miyan Magic' stole the limelight with his relentless hard work and pushing beyond his limits. He concluded the series as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps at 32.43. With five appearances on the trot, he bowled the most overs across both teams and finished with 1113 deliveries.

3. KL Rahul

KL Rahul (Photo: Instagram/@wasimjaffer14)

The stylish Indian opener enjoyed his most successful series. He was the third-highest run-getter with a whopping 532 runs under his belt at 53.20. He struck two centuries and as many fifties during his exploits in England.

4. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

The seasoned all-rounder bolstered India's batting depth with his robust technique. He finished in the fourth spot for most runs in the series with a tally of 516, including a hundred and five half-centuries. With the ball, he picked up seven wickets in 142.1 overs. Team India Dressing Room Behind the Scenes Video: Watch Ravindra Jadeja Hand Washington Sundar Impact Player of the Series Medal Following IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

5. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant during IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester. (Photo credits: X/@BCCI)

India's vice-captain was another prominent figure in India's batting unit. He kicked off the series with twin centuries and finished with 479 runs in four Tests. His run in the series was cut short after he sustained a foot injury. Pant concluded the campaign with two tons and three vital fifties.