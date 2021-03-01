With a place in the ICC World Test Championship final at stakes, India will take on England in the fourth and last Test of the series. The encounter gets underway on March 4 (Thursday) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli’s men already have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series, but they still need a win or at least a draw in the last Test to join New Zealand in the summit clash. On the other hand, England already have been knocked out of the WTC final race but they still can level the series 2-2. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for the IND vs ENG match. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane & Others Gear Up for India vs England 4th Test 2021 in Ahmedabad (View Pics).

The Three Lions started the series in fine fashion, winning the opening Test by 227 runs. However, the home team bounced back emphatically and outplayed England in the next two Tests. In fact, India won the last game, a Day-Night Test, within two days, and their confidence must be on cloud nine. Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the standout performers for the hosts. However, England can’t be taken lightly with Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and James Anderson in the ranks. As the forthcoming contest gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team. Rohit Sharma ‘Wonders’ How Ahmedabad Pitch Will Behave, Hitman Makes Cheeky Instagram Post Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021.

India vs England 4th Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your fantasy playing XI. We will pick only one wicket-keeper for this Test. Rishabh Pant (IND) will be the ideal choice for the wicket-keeper’s role.

India vs England 4th Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans can select from a minimum of three to a maximum of six batsmen. We suggest picking Ollie Pope (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND) and Rohit Sharma (IND) as your three specialist batsmen.

India vs England 4th Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- You can select a total of four all-rounders in your Dream11 team. We will choose Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) and Axar Patel (IND) as the three all-rounders.

India vs England 4th Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- You can pick four to six bowlers in your Dream11 team. Dom Bess (ENG), Jack Leach (ENG), Ishant Sharma (IND) and Jofra Archer (ENG) should be choosen as bowlers for this fantasy team.

India vs England 4th Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Ollie Pope (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Dom Bess (ENG), Jack Leach (ENG), Ishant Sharma (IND), Jofra Archer (ENG).

Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) should definitely be picked as the captain of your fantasy team whereas Rohit Sharma (IND) can fill the vice-captain slot.

