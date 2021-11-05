India (IND) and Scotland (SCO) will face off against each other in match 37 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The IND vs SCO clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 05, 2021 (Friday). Both teams are entering the game on the back of contrasting results. So ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 match, here are our best picks as captain and vice-captain for your IND vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Team. IND vs SCO Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot.

IND vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: KL Rahul

The Indian opener returned to form in India’s Last clash against Afghanistan and should be the captain of your IND vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy team. KL Rahul is expected to continue his scoring run from the previous game and could once again play an important role at the top of the order for the Men in Blue.

IND vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Ravindra Jadeja

The Indian all-rounder makes a great case to be selected as the vice-captain of the IND vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Team. Ravindra Jadeja has been among the wickets and in addition, has scored useful runs down the order for India in this tournament.

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland Likely Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

