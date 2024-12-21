After the T20Is, India Women and West Indies Women will clash in the first IND-W vs WI-W ODI 2024 on December 22. The IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 will be played at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara and will commence at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IND-W vs WI-W ODI Series 2024 is part of the ICC Women's Championship 2023-25, making each match important. For cricket fanatics, who are into making their Dream 11 fantasy team for IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team prediction. Richa Ghosh's Joint-Fastest Fifty, Radha Yadav's Four-Fer Help India Women Thrash West Indies Women To Win T20I Series 2–1.

Several players from both India Women and West Indies Women will be eager to carry on their form from T20Is in the ODIs, mainly Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deandra Dottin, while others like Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph will look to regain their mojo.

IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Qiana Joseph

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Renuka Thakur Singh, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher

IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana, and Deandra Dottin

Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Qiana Joseph, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher.

