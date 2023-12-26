The India A team will lock horns with South Africa A in the 2nd unofficial Test match which begins on Monday, December 26. The IND A vs SA A match will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni and it will start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of South Africa but unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available for this match. Fans can, however, watch IND A vs SA A live streaming for free on Cricket South Africa's Official YouTube channel. Virat Kohli Headshot in Indian Cricket Team Jersey Ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 Go Viral.

IND A vs SA A Live

