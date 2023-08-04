The first game of the five-match T20I series between India and West Indies proved to be a nail-biter. West Indies batted first and posted 149 runs on the board. India, in response, were well placed at the 15-over mark having piled on 113 runs at the loss of four wickets with skipper Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson at the crease. However, the hosts put up a death-bowling masterclass to pip the Men in Blue by four runs. IND vs WI, 1st T20I 2023: Losing Wickets in a Row Cost Us The Match, Says Skipper Hardik Pandya

The action will now move to the second T20I which is slated to take place on August 6 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. India handed the T20I debut to Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar in the previous game and the former the brilliant in the game. Hence, Tilak is likely to play in the second game of the ongoing T20I series against the Caribbean side. Though Mukesh had a mediocre outing, one can expect the team management to give him a longer rope and play the right-arm pacer in the upcoming game.

India's move to play Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal reaped dividends as the spin duo was magnificent with the ball. So, one can expect Hardik & Co. to play both spinners in the upcoming match. The team management might not be inclined towards making any changes in the starting XI for the upcoming game. Shimron Hetmyer Catch Video: Watch West Indies Cricketer Grab Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During IND vs WI 1st T20 2023

India Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

