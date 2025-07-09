India's Likely Playing XI vs England for 3rd Test: The India National Cricket Team will be high on confidence as they take on England in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025. The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground will host the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 and it surely promises to be a fascinating contest. After being backed into a corner with a defeat at Leeds in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series opener, the India National Cricket Team bounced back emphatically in the second Test at Edgbaston with captain Shubman Gill leading the way. The young skipper smashed records with the bat and with Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj stepping up big time in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, India went on to register a thumping 336-run to level the series 1-1. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Jofra Archer Set for First Test Since 2021 As England Announce Playing XI Against India for Lord’s.

England on the other hand, will look to bounce back and do so, with a statement. After a statement win at Leeds, Ben Stokes and his men were totally outplayed at Edgbaston where they suffered a humiliating 336-run defeat. On a pitch where Indian pacers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj made more than just an impact, England's fast bowlers seemed toothless and the hosts' pace attack is set to be boosted with the return of Jofra Archer, who would be playing his first Test since 2021. England, like they do always, have announced their playing XI before the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 and Jofra Archer replacing Josh Tongue is the only change that has been made.

Top-Order: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to open the innings once again. The two batters will look to provide a solid start to the innings and KL Rahul, who scored a century at the Lord's Cricket Ground the last time around, would look to use his experience and repeat a similar feat this time around as well. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had missed out on a century at Edgbaston, would love to ensure that he gets to the three-figure mark this time around. Karun Nair is set to retain his spot at number three and one might feel that the IND vs ENG 3rd Test is going to be a crucial one for him. With Sai Sudharsan and Abhimanyu Easwaran waiting in the wings, another failure might see Karun Nair make way for either one of those two players. Latest ICC Rankings 2025: Harry Brook Reclaims Top Test Batter Spot, Shubman Gill Rises to Career-Best Number Six.

Middle-Order: Captain Shubman Gill is set to be the fulcrum of India's batting once again. In red-hot form, Shubman Gill will look to carry on scoring runs in the middle-order like he did at Edgbaston. And for his double century followed by a century, he was deservedly named Player of the Match. Rishabh Pant, after twin centuries at Leeds, will look to get back amongst the runs while batting at number five and he will be followed by Ravindra Jadeja at six. The all-rounder's contributions with bat in hand at Edgbaston has to be appreciated and he will hope to carry on in the same way.

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy are likely to be the three all-rounders that the India National Cricket Team go with, at Lord's. While Ravindra Jadeja contributed with the bat (89 & 69 and 1/40), Nitish Kumar Reddy could not make much of an impact and the young all-rounder will be keen on changing that in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025. Washington Sundar too had a good time at Edgbaston, scoring a crucial 42 in the first innings and taking Ben Stokes' wicket in the fourth innings of the match.

Bowlers: Here's where India's only change in playing XI for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 20254 can be expected. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep picked up five wickets in either innings and made a massive impact in India's win, without Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah, as was confirmed by Shubman Gill, will return to India's playing XI vs England for the 3rd Test at Lord's and in that case, Prasidh Krishna, who did not have a great time at Edgbaston, will make way for the premier fast bowler.

India's Likely Playing XI for 3rd Test vs England

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep

