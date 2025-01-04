India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: On the opening day of the fifth and final Test between India and Australia, the visitors were bundled out for just 185 runs. And, Australia at stumps were 9/1 with Jasprit Bumrah having removed Usman Khawaja. Bowlers dominated on day one of the Sydney Test and the same is expected on day two. Rohit Sharma Retreats: Jasprit Bumrah Lauds Captain’s Leadership; Rishabh Pant Says ‘It’s Emotional’.

After winning the toss India opted to bat first with Jasprit Bumrah leading the side. Regular captain Rohit Sharma was left out due to his poor form. However, not much changed for India as they were bowled out for a paltry score with Rishabh Pant’s 40 being the highest score. Scott Boland was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 4/31 while Mitchell Starc returned with figures of 3/49.

Australia’s response began on a shaky note with only three overs possible before play was called off. Bumrah accounted for Khawaja on the final ball of the day while young batsman Sam Konstas remained unbeaten on seven. Day two is going to be an exciting one with India looking to restrict Australia for as low as possible.

When is India vs Australia 5th Test 2024 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 5th Test 2024 is being played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Day 2 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024 will begin at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 04.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 5th Test 2024 Day 2?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024 free live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below. BGT 2024–25: Usman Khawaja Continues Poor Show Against Jasprit Bumrah, Form Slump Worsens.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 5th Test 2024 Day 2?

India vs Australia 5th Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail live streaming online of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024 Day 2. Please note no IND vs AUS free live streaming online is available in India.

