India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: India and Australia are currently engaged in the last and final Test match of the five Test series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Sydney. The Day 1 of the SCG Test a different kind of pitch with a thicker grass covering and the ball seaming around throughout the day. India won the toss and opted to bat first, but they didn't fare well with the bat. India were down to 72/4 in no time when Rishabh Pant tried to steady things up. But after his dismissal India went through a collapse and only a few last ditch shots from Jasprit Bumrah took them to a comparatively better score. Rohit Sharma Retreats: Jasprit Bumrah Lauds Captain’s Leadership; Rishabh Pant Says ‘It’s Emotional’.

In the toss, Jasprit Bumrah came out as India captain as Rohit Sharma opted out of the final Test match at Sydney. There has been much controversy around him continuing as the captain in future and given stakes are high in the series, Bumrah, who led India in the win at Perth, was chosen to lead the side. Bumrah started his bowling spell as he did in the entire series, by dismissing Usman Khawaja with Australia's score 9/1 at stumps.

India scored 185 in the first innings and given how the pitch has behaved on Day 1, they will back themselves to secure a result like Perth in this Test. Although Bumrah will need support from the other end from Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. For Australia, Scott Boland scalped four wickets while Mitchell Starc took three and Pat Cummins took one wicket. The day ended with an aggressive exchange between Bumrah and Sam Konstas which will spice up the start on Day 2. Scott Boland Completes 50 Test Wickets for Australia, Achieves Feat in IND vs AUS in 5th Test 2024-25.

Australia Playing XI: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.