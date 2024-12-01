India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Live Score Updates: After no action on the first day of the warm-up match, the India national cricket team and Australia Prime Minister's XI will look to take on each other in what would now be a 50-over game. Rain stole the spotlight much to the agony of fans as there was no action at all on Day 1. After a lengthy delay, play had to be abandoned for the day. The pink ball is something that the India national cricket team would want to get used to with as early as possible with the IND vs AUS 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy now less than a week away. While the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and also Yashasvi Jaiswal have gained an idea of what the conditions Down Under might be like, the India national cricket team vs Australia Prime Minister's XI 50-over warm-up match will look to be a crucial one for Rohit Sharma as well as Shubman Gill, both of whom are expected to be part of India's playing XI for the Adelaide Test. India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Day 1 Abandoned Due to Rain in Canberra.

With the ball in hand, Jasprit Bumrah who has been in superb form for India national cricket team this year, will also look forward to this pink ball warm-up match. Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj as well as Nitish Reddy, all of whom did well in Perth, will also aim at getting used to bowling with the pink ball as they look forward to making the most of the second day of the warm-up match. Scott Boland, part of the Australia Prime Minister's XI, is expected to replace Josh Hazlewood in Australia national cricket team playing XI for the pink ball Test after the latter was ruled out with injury. Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Interacts With India Batter Virat Kohli Ahead of IND vs AUS PM XI Two-Day Practice Match in Canberra (Watch Video).

India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal

Australia Prime Minister's XI Cricket Team: Jack Edwards(c), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper(w), Charlie Anderson, Sam Konstas, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O Connor, Jem Ryan