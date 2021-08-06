India and England look to take control of the first Test on Day 3 of the game. India would be the happier of the two teams at the moment but England are showing signs of life with some quick wickets. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Day will begin on August 05, 2021 (Friday) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG vs IND 1st Test 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Day 2 Stat Highlights.

At the end of Day 2, India are 125/4 with KL Rahul leading the batting outfit with his 12th half-century in Test cricket. A brilliant opening partnership had put India on the front foot but a quick-fire double from James Anderson has brought the hosts right back into the game and they will be aiming to capitalise on the newfound momentum.

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 3 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 3 will be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium in Nottingham. The day will start on August 06, 2021 (Friday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 3 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 3 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the ENG vs IND match live on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3 SD/HD in Hindi commentary.

England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, England vs India, 1st Test 2021 Day 2 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

