Mayank Agarwal felt sudden sickness while travelling back home from Agartala after a Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match against Tripura. He drank some poisonous liquid assuming it as water during his flight and had to be hospitalised for immediate treatment. Doctors announced him as stable after initial treatment and Mayank himself shared an update on social media sharing his pictures from hospital and he also confirmed that he is feeling better now. Mayank Agarwal Lodges Police Complaint After Drinking Poisonous Liquid in Flight, Karnataka Captain Alleges Foul Play.

Mayank Agarwal Provides Health Update From Hospital

I am feeling better now. Gearing to comeback 💪🏽 Thank you for prayers, love and support, everyone! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/C0HVPPPGnK — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 31, 2024

