Rishabh Pant has been in the news since day two for his swashbuckling knock of 101 runs on day 1 of the match between India and England. Now, he was in the news for yet another hilarious incident on the field which grabbed headlines. The match between India and England is turning out to be very interesting. The play was interrupted for a while as the bails were not to be spotted anywhere. So here’s exactly what happened. Rishabh Pant’s Stunning Reverse-Scoop off James Anderson During IND vs ENG 4th Test Sets Twitter on Fire (Watch Video).

So Ollie Pope played a shot at short midwicket and the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was stationed at the same position. Pant at the wicketkeeper’s end failed to get the ball cleanly and soon the umpires noticed that the bails were missing. The missing piece of the furniture was not to be spotted anywhere and soon the officials also got baffled and also started looking for the same. Even the Indian cricket team joined the officials to look out for the bails even Virat Kohli couldn’t find the bails.

Pant decided to end the search and walked up to Rohit Sharma to show the missing piece of furniture stuck in his gloves. The Hitman was quite amused with the same and the video of the incident was posted by a netizen on social media:

Play stopped due to bails missing 😦😂 pic.twitter.com/oRcve5NNdf — rizwan (@rizwan68301915) March 4, 2021

Talking about the visiting team, England got bundled out on the score of 205 runs and India on the second day of the Test match, Rishabh Pant even scored a century.

