With the series levelled 1-1, it is all to play for when India and New Zealand lock horns for the final time in the three-match affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1. India’s batting faltered in the first game, but the Men in Blue bounced back in the second match. On a tricky pitch that offered a lot of assistance to spinners, India held their nerves to eke out a six-wicket win in a low-scoring thriller. New Zealand did well to take the game to the final over, with India winning the contest with one ball to spare. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

Now it is all down to the series decider with Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner keen on having their respective teams come out on top. The Men in Blue will hope for a stronger batting performance this time, with the batters having failed to make a mark in both games so far. The opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan is yet to make an impact and with this being a decider, both the young players will be under pressure to perform. New Zealand too will hope to do better with the willow in hand, having failed to score three figures in Lucknow. Ahead of the third and final T20I of the series, let us take a look at how the weather in Ahmedabad might be, at the time of this match. Lucknow Pitch Curator Sacked After Preparing 'Shocker' Pitch During IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Reports.

Ahmedabad Weather Report

Ahmedabad Weather Report (Source: Accuweather)

The weather would be perfectly fine for a game of cricket. The temperature is likely to drop as the game progresses. There is no rain forecast for this match. The temperature will be between 19 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Narendra Modi Stadium Weather Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is high-scoring, with batters getting value for their shots. The outfield is lightning quick, and both teams will look to make the most of it, especially during the powerplay when there are field restrictions in place. Captains winning the toss might want to bowl first, as the dew factor might come into the picture as the match progresses.

