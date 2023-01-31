Hardik Pandya led India (IND) will have the third and final duel of the three-match T20I series against the Mitchell Santner led New Zealand, scheduled on February 01 (Wednesday) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The final showdown will kick-start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NZ T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI Office Bearers to Felicitate World Cup Winning India U19 Women's Team at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I.

The series is currently levelled on 1-1, after India fought back in the second T20I on Sunday. A collective effort from Indian bowling unit trapped New Zealand on a paltry total of 99 runs in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh scalped two wickets, whereas, rest of the bowlers took a wicket apiece, excluding pacer Shivam Mavi who remained wicketless. Chasing a ton, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 26 to guide his side to a six-wicket victory.

Since, India tied the series after winning the second T20I, the final fixture on Wednesday will be a decider. Lucknow Pitch Curator Sacked After Preparing 'Shocker' Pitch During IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Reports.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Devon Conway (NZ) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Devon Conway (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Washington Sundar (IND), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Hardik Pandya (IND), Mitchell Santner (NZ) could be our all-rounder.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Arshdeep Singh (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Lockie Ferguson (NZ) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Devon Conway (NZ), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Devon Conway (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Washington Sundar (IND), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Hardik Pandya (IND), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Arshdeep Singh (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Lockie Ferguson (NZ).

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Michael Bracewell (NZ) could be selected as the vice-captain.

