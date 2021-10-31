India and New Zealand will face off against each other in match 28 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 31, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams have suffered defeats in their opening game and will be aiming to get to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 clash can scroll down below for details. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: England Register a Hat-trick of Wins, Tops Group 1.

India and New Zealand will be disappointed with the starts they have made to the T20 World Cup and will be hoping to change that. Both teams were handed defeats in their opening game by Pakistan and know that qualification for the semi-finals depends very much on the result of this game. So both teams will be aiming to register their first win and get themselves back in the race to advance. ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya Bowls in the Nets After Undergoing Extended Fitness Session.

When is India vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 31, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs New Zealand match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs New Zealand match online.

