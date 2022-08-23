The Asia Cup 2022 will be played in the UAE from August 27, 2022 to September 11, 2022. It will be the 15th edition of the competition and was initially set to be held in 2020 but was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition will see rivals India and Pakistan meet each other on August 28 for their opening game. Ahead of India vs Pakistan clash at Asia Cup 2022, we take a look at the leading run-scorers from the teams in the tournament. India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in Asia Cup: Check IND vs PAK Match List and Results in the Continental Tournament Ahead of 2022 Edition.

Both teams have boasted some of the greatest players to ever play the game and it is no doubt that they have dominated the run-scoring charts in the competition. Sri Lankan duo Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara are Asia Cup's leading scorers but are followed by a number of players from India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have announced their squad for Asia Cup 2022 and both teams have a number of players who have never played the competition. These youngsters will be hoping to make their mark in the tournament with hopes of impressing ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Top Five Leading Indian Run-Scorers From India in Asia Cup History

Sr No Player Matches Runs HS 1 Sachin Tendulkar 23 971 114 2 Rohit Sharma 27 883 111* 3 Virat Kohli 16 766 183 4 MS Dhoni 24 690 109* 5 Shikhar Dhawan 13 613 127

Top Five Leading Pakistani Run-Scorers From India in Asia Cup History

Sr No Player Matches Runs HS 1 Shoaib Malik 21 907 143 2 Umar Akmal 16 615 109 3 Inzamam-ul-Haq 15 591 88 4 Younis Khan 14 546 144 5 Shahid Afridi 27 534 124

India are the most successful team in Asia Cup, having won the competition seven times (T20Is and ODIs) and will be hoping to add to that. Meanwhile, Pakistan have won the tournament twice with their last win coming in 2012 and Babar Azam's men will be aiming to end the barren streak.

