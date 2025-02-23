India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The epitome of cricketing rivalries, India and Pakistan national cricket teams will face off against each other in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2024-25 in Dubai. The IND vs PAK match will be the third match of Group A, which is currently being topped by New Zealand, and will most importantly be a do-or-die encounter for the hosts Pakistan. A win here for Pakistan would keep the defending champions alive in CT 2025, while a loss would be the end of the road. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs PAK CT Cricket Match in Dubai

For, India a win would almost ensure their spot in the semifinals, while a loss, while make their remaining contest against New Zealand a must-win, while also depending upon other outcomes. In CT, Pakistan holds an advantage over India, having beaten them three times out of five, including the ICC CT 2017 Final, where Virat Kohli and Co were completely outclassed despite being the overwhelming favorites.

This match could see several Indian stars play their final IND vs PAK international match, with the next encounter taking in the last half of the year. India again are the favorites to win the contest, but knowing Pakistan, one cannot rule out their unpredictability.

When is India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match 5 takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The live action in IND vs PAK cricket match will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Virat Kohli Stats in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy Matches: Know How Indian Star Batter Has Fared Against Arch-Rival Ahead of India vs Pakistan CT 2025 Cricket Match.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the IND vs PAK CT 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 and Sports 18-1. For the India vs Pakistan viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 free live streaming will be available on the newly rebranded JioHotstar, which is a merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So IND vs PAK free live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar platform for fans in India but for a limited time.

