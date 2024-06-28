The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is in the final stage with the championship match between the India National Cricket Team and South Africa National Cricket Team. Both sides are undefeated in the tournament so far and have showcased powerful gameplay to reach the final. But with teams' performances in the T20 World Cup 2024, weather also made the headlines. Many matches were delayed due to rain including the recent India vs England semi-final match at Guyana. T20 World Cup 2024: Team India Arrive in Barbados Ahead of Final Match Against South Africa (Watch Video).

With the chances of rain in Barbados, fans are concerned about the result. Three of the group stage matches – England vs Scotland, Sri Lanka vs Nepal and USA vs Ireland were called off due to rain with teams sharing points as per the rule. But with the title on the line and no extra day for the final, fans are wondering how the champion would be decided in case of rain during the India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup Final.

Bridgetown, Barbados Weather Live

The live weather suggests that there will be rain during the India vs South Africa match time. South Africa Cricket Team, ICC Officials Left Stranded at Trinidad Airport After Runway Closure in Barbados Ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Report.

What Will Happen if IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final Match Gets Abandoned Due to Rain Forecast?

The rains in the Caribbean and the USA during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 not only affected the matches but also the transportation of the teams between venues. While teams managed to reach the venues well before the match day, rain once again affected their games and six teams ended up sharing points during the group stage as mentioned earlier. But in case of the final match, both India and South Africa will be declared joint winners. India will lift their second trophy after the inaugural T20 World Cup championship in 2007 while South Africa will win their first-ever World Cup tournament across all formats.

