The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has been an entertaining affair on the field but many teams had to juggle through their transportation and accommodation issues. The weather conditions and some logistics errors played crucial roles in this juggling causing delays in teams’ arrivals or departures at the venues. The South Africa National Cricket Team was the latest victim of this, who were left stranded at the Trinidad Airport for nearly six hours. Bridgetown Barbados Weather and Rain Forecast: What Happens if India vs South Africa Final is Washed Out? Which Team Will Be Declared T20 World Cup 2024 Winner?.

The reason cited for the delay is the closure of the Barbados runaway as per reports from espncricinfo. A landing failure of a small private aircraft at the Grantley Adams airport in Barbados delayed all the flights to the venue including the South African Team’s carrier. The Barbados airport was closed for inspections by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Barbados Police Service. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 World Cup finalists were scheduled to travel to the Caribbean Island with a final match to be played at the Kensington Oval Barbados.

Sadly, this is not the first time such a delay has been observed in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The worst was when Sri Lanka, South Africa and Ireland had to spend a whole night at the airport when travelling from Florida to New York. Afghanistan National Cricket Team also had to wait at the airport in the wee hours of Tuesday. Birthday Boy Dale Steyn Meets and Hugs South African Cricketers After They Qualify for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final With Dominant Win Over Afghanistan (Watch Video).

The South Africa National Cricket Team will play against the India National Cricket Team in the finals. The match will be played at Kensington Oval Barbados on Saturday, June 29. Both teams are undefeated in the competition. While this is India’s third finals appearance, South Africa has made it to the finals for the first time.

