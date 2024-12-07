The India Women's national cricket team will take on the host Australia Women's national cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match series. Earlier, host Australia Women secured a comprehensive five-wicket win over the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India. The second ODI will be a do-or-die contest for the India Women. IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Australia Women in Brisbane.

Megan Schutt destroyed the India women's batting attack with her match-winning spell. The veteran pacer took a five-wicket haul in just 6.2 overs as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was all out for just 100 runs. For visitors, Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with 23 runs. While chasing 101 runs, Australia lost five wickets but chased the target in 16.2 overs. Opener Georgia Voll remained unbeaten on 46 off 42 balls, including seven boundaries.

IND-W vs AUS-W Head-to-Head Record in ODI Matches

In 44 ODIs between these two cricketing giants, Australian women have won 34 matches, while Indian women have managed only ten victories.

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 Match Key Players

Smriti Mandhana Tahila McGrath Megan Schutt Ellyse Perry Renuka Singh

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 Match Key Battles

After taking a five-wicket haul in the opening ODI, Australia's veteran pacer Megan Schutt will be a huge threat for the India batters in the second ODI. If Megan Schutt produced another dangerous spell in the 2nd ODI, then India could be in trouble.

For the host, the biggest threat will be India seamer Renuka Singh. Renuka is known for her swing. She can take wickets at the start. If Renuka fires in the do-or-die contest for her side, she could turn the match in India's favour. On Which Channel India Women vs Australia Women 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND-W vs AUS-W ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 Match Venue and Match Timing

The second ODI of the three-match series between India Women and Australia Women will be hosted at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The much-awaited contest will start at 5:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcasters for IND-W vs AUS-W ODI 2024 are Star Sports Network, which will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sport 2 TV channels. For live viewing options of India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's ODI Series 2024 fans switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website for all live streaming viewing options.

