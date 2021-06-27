Following the conclusion of the one-off Test game, India Women and England Women will face each other in the 50-over format. The IND W vs ENG W 1st ODI match of the three-game series will be played at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol on June 27, 2021 (Sunday). Both sides will be aiming to kick off the series with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for India women ve England women 1st ODI 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. IND Women vs ENG Women 2021, 1st ODI Match Preview.

India showed great determination and fighting spirit in the one-off Test to conjure up a draw from a losing position and will take confidence from that in the limited-overs format. The Mithali Raj-led team will hope to make a better start and win the opening game. Meanwhile, England will be disappointed by not getting a positive result in the longest format but aim to avoid any such mistakes in the 50-over format. India Women Prepare for ODI Series Against England Women With Focus on Fielding.

India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 1 st ODI game of the three-match series between Indi Women and England Women will be played at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol on June 27, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI 2021 Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcasters of the series in India and fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI 2021 live-action on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the India Women vs England Women, match online while FanCode will also provide the live streaming but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

Squads

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield Hill, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy

