India Won 2011 Cricket World Cup Because of Sachin Tendulkar, He Was Like Second Coach: Suresh Raina

File picture of Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In 2011, India became the first team to win the ICC Cricket World Cup at home. It was also India’s second title after the maiden win in 1975 under Kapil Dev. The MS Dhoni-led side suffered just one defeat throughout the tournament apart from the tie against England. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina, who was part of the winning team, has revealed how Sachin Tendulkar helped India win the world cup. Harbhajan Singh Stirs Controversy With his Deleted Tweet; Alleges 'Games Were Played' to Ouster Some 2011 World Cup Winning Players from Team India (View Post).

Raina credited Tendulkar for India’s success and said he acted as a second coach. “With Sachin, it’s always about his calmness. It was because of Sachin that we won the World Cup. He was the guy who made everyone in the team believe that we can do that. He was like the second coach in the team,” Raina told Khaleej Times.

Throughout the tournament, Tendulkar played some match-winning knocks and ended as the second-highest run-scorer with 482 runs from nine matches. After the first round, in the quarterfinals, Men in Blue defeated Australia and then in the semi-final, Dhoni and co. outplayed traditional rivals Pakistan. India defeated Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai to lift the title.