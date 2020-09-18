The Indian Premier League 2020 is just a day away and it brings us the mouth-watering clash between Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians. The Indian Premier League 2020 is quite special this year as this will be the first time the Indian fans will s be witnessing the Men in Blue in action after the cricketing activities in India were brought to a halt after the coronavirus break. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are arch-rivals since a long time and very often their games have gone down the live wire. The games between the two teams have produced nail-biting thrillers with results swinging like a pendulum in either way. IPL 2020 Schedule For PDF Download With Match Fixtures and Timings in IST Goes Viral Ahead of Official Announcement, Here's Fact Check on Fake UAE Time Table!

Last year when the two teams met each other in the finals of IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians walked away with the last laugh by one run. The team won the IPL 2019 trophy. Cut to present, Both the teams have been sweating it out in the nets for the fixture. MI and CSK have their set of absentees. From Mumbai Indians, Lasith Malinga has pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Whereas, for Chennai Super Kings, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have pulled out of the IPL 2020. Both have pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

The two teams have met each other in IPL in 28 games. 17 games are won by Rohit Sharma's men. Whereas the remaining games are won by MS Dhoni's men. It would be interesting to watch how to two teams cope in the conditions of the new venue.