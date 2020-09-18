Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are all set to play the first match of the IPL 2020 at the Shaikh Al Zayed Stadium. This will be quite a special game for the fans as this will be the first time that they will watch the Indian players in action after the COVID-19 pandemic hit globally. Now ahead of the IPL 2020, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report for the match. So as per Accuweather.com, the match will have no rains obviously. So the fans all over the world will be able to watch the entire game. Since its September the weather in Dubai will be hot and the players will have to keep themselves hydrated to beat the heat. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

Towards the evening the temperatures will be around 35 degrees Celcius. However, as the dusk settles the temperatures will drop be a degree or so. By 9 pm local time the temperature is expected to go down by a degree. Despite a drop of a couple of degrees, the weather would give a feel of 39 degrees Celcius. The moonlight will be hazy. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below: CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 1st Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings Have Edge in Spin Department, Mumbai Indians in Batting.

Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch in UAE mostly favours the spinners and no drastic change is expected to be the same. A total of 150 runs can also be competitive here on this pitch.

The two teams have met each other 30 times including the IPL and Champions League T20. The Mumbai Indians have won 18 times and the remaining games were won by the Yellow Army.

