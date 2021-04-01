Ahead of the IPL 2021, team a few players of team Chennai Super Kings were seen having a gala time in an ad film shoot. The pictures of the team having a good time were shared by the fan pages of the Chennai Super Kings. In the snaps we see, Suresh Raina donning the hat of a chef and that too by being blindfolded. CSK skipper MS Dhoni was also spotted in one of the pictures and was seen holding a plate. Even Dwayne Bravo was in the snaps and looked as if the three players were having a time of their lives. The pictures perfectly qualify for our column 'IPL 2021 Diaries'. CSK Drops Major Hint About Josh Hazlewood’s Replacement for IPL 2021, Says ‘Hoping for Some Aussome Action’

in this section, we bring to you all the fun stuff of these cricketers while they are not playing. The Chennai Super Kings are looking to brush off their bad season of IPL 2020 and are looking forward to giving their best. Suresh Raina had flown back home due to personal reasons. With Raina joining the team, the team has gotten an extra boost and their batting order also looks stronger.

Now, let's have a look at the snaps shared by the fans on social media:

The Chennai Super Kings will play their first game against Delhi Capitals on April 10, 2021. The team will be missing out on the services of Lungi Ngidi in the first match. A few hours ago, even Josh Hazlewood withdrew from the IPL 2021 due to bubble fatigue.

