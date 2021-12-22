The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is reportedly slated to take place in Bengaluru next year over two days, February 7 and 8. According to a BCCI official, the mega auction would be held in India unless the COVID-19 situation in the county worsens. "Unless the COVID-19 situation worsens, we will have the IPL mega auction in India. The two-day event will be held on February 7 and 8 and like other years, we plan to hold it in Bengaluru. Preparations are underway," he said on Wednesday, as quoted by PTI. IPL 2022 Retention: Full List of Players Retained and Purse Remaining Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 15 Mega Auction

Earlier, it was reported that the mega auction, which is believed to be the last-ever in IPL history, would be held in UAE due to the emergence of the Omricon variant of COVID-19 in India. This mega-auction is set to be a huge one for all existing franchises which include two new teams as all sides would be going in with more or less of a clean slate after retaining a maximum of four players each.

These two new teams would have time, reportedly for the remainder of this year to pick three players from the pool of those released by the other existing franchises. With so many players set to go under the hammer, the IPL 2022 Mega Auction is slated to be one of the biggest in the history of the competition so far.

