The Royal Challengers Bangalore have not made the best of starts to this season’s Indian Premier League and with three defeats in five matches, the team is languishing at 8th in the table. Next up for them is a trip up north where they face Punjab Kings in Mohali, a game of extreme importance to them if they wish to stay competitive in the race for knock-outs. Their latest loss at the hands of Chennai would have hurt them, considering they had the game in their pockets at one stage of the match. Opponents Punjab are sixth in the table and ended their two-game losing streak with a win over Lucknow. Punjab Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema from 3:30 pm IST. Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks RCB to Beat PBKS in IPL 2023 Match 27.

Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the game, although it is highly unlikely they will take the field. Openers Atharva Taide and Prabhsimran Singh got out cheaply and the duo will need to improve. Matt Short and Sikandar Raza are key players in the middle order, and RCB must keep a firm eye on the duo.

Mohammad Siraj has been in sublime form with the ball for RCB and in addition to wickets, his economy rate has been excellent. The others have struggled a bit and on another batting-friendly wicket, RCB will be concerned. Their batsman, particularly Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, have scored freely and in quick fashion and the trio will need to continue with the good work. Orange Cap in IPL 2023 Updated.

Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 20. The game will take place in Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Purple Cap in IPL 2023 Updated.

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the PBKS vs RCB match. It should be a high-scoring contest, with toss playing a pivotal role. Expect the side batting first to put up a good score and win this contest.

