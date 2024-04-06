As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepares to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Jaipur, all eyes will be on star batter Virat Kohli, who has single-handedly carried a star-powered, but yet inconsistent batting line-up so far. RR, boosted by their unbeaten streak of three matches, will be playing RCB at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The Blue and Gold franchise will be aiming to improve their win-loss record this season, having won just one of their four games so far. While the bowling has been underwhelming, the most disappointing part of the campaign so far is the team's star-studded line-up of skipper Faf Du Plessis, Virat, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green and Dinesh Karthik not clicking together as a unit. IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

Virat has been RCB's only hope in this otherwise dull season so far. In four matches, he has scored 203 runs at an average of 67.66 and a strike rate of almost 141, with two half-centuries. His best score is 83*. He is the Orange Cap holder in the season so far for most runs. But there are some worrying trends about Virat that pop up everytime its time to take on Men in Pink. While the Sawai Mansingh Stadium has been extremely great for Virat as an international cricketer, he has failed to replicate his international numbers in IPL at this stadium.

In three international games here, Virat has scored 195 runs at an average of 97.50, with a century and a fifty. His century against Australia came back in October 2013 in just 52 balls and is still the fastest ODI ton by an Indian. But Royals' have kept Virat's record-breaking habits under check at this stadium.

In eight matches Virat has played at this venue in the IPL, he has scored just 149 runs at an average of 21.29 and a poor strike rate of just over 94. His best score here is 39* and no fifties and hundreds have been made here by Virat here. His last match at this stadium against RR saw him score a sluggish 18 in 19 balls. Out of all venues where he's batted at least eight innings in his IPL career, he has the worst average in Jaipur. RCB Head Coach Andy Flower Captures Stunning Landscape of Lightning at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Team Shares Viral Picture.

RR pacer Sandeep Sharma also enjoys a heavy level of dominance over the Indian star who otherwise smashes fast bowling into the skies for fun. On 15 occasions both have locked horns together in the IPL, Virat has managed 87 runs from 67 balls against Sandeep, but he has been dismissed seven times by the bowler. His batting average against Sandeep is a poor 12.42 and strike rate is 129.85. He has placed only 11 fours and a six against the veteran in 67 balls, with 25 deliveries being dots.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Keshav Maharaj, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)