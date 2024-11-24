IPL 2025 Auction Free Live Streaming and Telecast: It is time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. The IPL 2025 auction will offer 1574 players for signings. Out of this, 1,165 are Indian players and 409 are overseas players all competing for a place in the world's premier T20 league. There are a total of 577 slots to be filled in 10 teams after the retention deadline. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction franchises released some players and they will now be looking to fine-tune their squads for the upcoming season. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: A Total of 1,574 Players To Go Under Hammer at Jeddah.

Out of the overseas players, Australia has the maximum number of registrations with 76 players entering the bidding followed by, South Africa and England. Other notable countries include New Zealand with 39, West Indies with 33, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka with 29 each, and the USA with 10 players. For Indian stars, there are many new faces who performed well in domestic cricket and also some star cricketers are available being left out from the retention who shined in previous editions. A few notable names including Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, and KL Rahul are up for grabs with all the players performing at the highest level. The Right to Match card will be an interesting factor in the IPL 2025 mega auction while changes in rules will also play a vital role.

When And At What Time Will IPL 2025 Auction Event Will Start?

The IPL 2025 auction will be held on Sunday, November 24, and Monday, November 25. The IPL 2025 auction will be held in the Abady Al Johar Arena, Jeddah. The auction will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on both days. KL Rahul Sold To RCB for INR 29.5 Crore in IPL 2025 Mock Auction By JioCinema (Watch Video).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast IPL 2025 Auction Event In India?

Star Sports Network holds the official telecast rights for IPL in India. The IPL 2025 mega auction will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their HD substitutes. Check out the IPL 2025 mega auction live streaming details below.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming Of IPL 2025 Auction Event?

While Star Sports holds the telecast rights of IPL. The streaming or digital rights of the lucrative T20 league is with Viacom18. So, the IPL 2025 auction live streaming online will be available on JioCinema mobile app and website. JioCinema is available for free across telecom operators.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2024 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).