A total of 76 Australians have registered in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction. Let's look at the potential Aussies who can be the big picks for the franchises.

1. Marcus Stoinis

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) did not retain Stoinis ahead of the mega auction. He can bat, bowl and is a terrific fielder. He has the ability to turn out a valuable asset for any team.

2. Mitchell Starc

The left-arm seamer was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He is still the most expensive player in the history of IPL, as he fetched ₹24.75 crore in last year's auction. This year he might get a similar amount as many teams can go behind him.

3. Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Last year Maxwell scored 52 runs in 10 matches, and was dropped for a few matches as well. But, the star all-rounder can still fetch big bucks in the auction.

4. David Warner

Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden IPL trophy in 2016. After not being retained by Delhi Capitals (DC). He might be a captaincy potential, as this year five teams will be looking for a skipper.

5. Jake Fraser-McGurk

He came into the scene last year like a storm scoring 330 runs in 9 matches with 4 fifties at quick strike rate. Delhi Capitals (DC) have released him, but they might be keen to get him back in this mega auction using RTM option.