Mumbai, November 20: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is just a couple of days away from commencing in Jeddah. All 10 franchises competing in the IPL 2025 have announced their list of retained players. Notably, none of the franchises decided to retain an English player for the IPL 2025. As a result, some of the big names in T20 cricket will be up for grabs. Here is a look at the top stars appearing in the IPL mega auction.

1. Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler (Photo credit: Instagram @josbuttler)

The English T20I skipper, who was a crucial cog in the Rajasthan Royals top order will enter the IPL mega auction. Due to his potential to lead and provide firepower at the top of the order, he will be a player to get top bucks.

2. Phil Salt

Phil Salt (Photo Credit: Twitter/@KRxtra)

Known for the destructiveness that he caused while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Salt is another top English protect to enter the IPL mega auction.

3. Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone (photo credits: Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo)

After going through a lean patch with the bat and ball, while also struggling with injuries, Livingstone is back to his level best. His ability to effortlessly clear the ropes will make him another big prospect for the mega auction.

4. Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow (Photo credit: Twitter @IPL)

Another star who has been struggling to find his feat is another star to enter the IPL mega auction. He showed his class in the format by playing his part as PBKS pulled off a record chase against KKR.

5. James Anderson

James Anderson (Photo credit: Instagram @jimmy9)

England's most successful pacer in Test cricket is now going to try his hand in franchise cricket. If Anderson is selected this will be the first time he will play in the cash-rich league.