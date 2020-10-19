Dubai, October 19: A total of 13 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches have ended with scores levelled, forcing the match to be decided in the Super Over decider. The latest instance happened on Sunday, when both matches of the double header in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) went into the Super Overs, thus taking the excitement to another level. The second game on Sunday, between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians, actually went into a second Super Over after the first one too ended in a tie. IANS takes a look at all 13 encounters that have gone into Super Over:

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 23, 2009):

The first-ever tie in the IPL took place in Cape Town when KKR lost to Rajasthan Royals. After both teams managed 150 runs in their allotted 20 overs, Rajasthan emerged victorious. Needing 16, Yusuf Pathan hit Ajantha Mendis scored 6, 2, 6, and 4 to seal the match for the Royals. IPL Super Over: Know All the Rules of Six-Ball Decider to Break Deadlock.

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings (March 21, 2010):

Chennai Super Kings, playing on their home ground in MS Dhoni's absence, had failed to chase down 137 against Kumar Sangakkara-led side. In the Super Over, KXIP scored 10 for the win.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 7, 2013):

Vinay Kumar, who conceded 14 runs in the 18th over, came out with a brilliant performance in the last over as he gave just six runs and SRH equalled RCB's total of 130 at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. However, in the Super Over, he was taken to the cleaners by Cameron White who smashed two sixes to plunder 20 as RCB fell short of the target by five runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils (April 16, 2013):

RCB were involved in another tie against Delhi Daredevils on their home ground. However, they ended on the winning side. While chasing 153, RCB looked in a comfortable position as Virat Kohli (65) and A.B. de Villiers (39) put on a 103-run stand for the third wicket in before the team went from 129-2 to 138-7. However, they managed to tie the scores, thanks to the unlikely Ravi Rampaul-Vinay Kumar duo. Rampaul then starred with the ball to take two wickets in the Super Over win for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 29, 2014):

KKR and Rajasthan Royals were again involved in a tie in Abu Dhabi. Chasing 152, KKR were on course to winning the game as they needed 16 from 12 balls. However, James Faulkner came out with a great over as KKR ended their stipulated 20 overs on 152/8. Then, there was a second tie in the Super Over with both teams scoring 11 apiece. However, the Royals won as per the boundary count rule.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals (April 21, 2015):

Chasing 192 in Ahmedabad, Kings XI Punjab appeared to be falling short before Axar Patel scored a boundary to take the game to a Super Over. Shaun Marsh then smashed three successive fours in the Super Over to set a 16-run target. In response, Royals lost two wickets after scoring six runs and Kings XI won the Super Over by nine runs.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions (April 29, 2017):

Both teams managed to score 153 runs in their allotted 20 overs in Rajkot. It was the brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja who came out with two direct hits to run out Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya to force the match into the Super Over. However, the Lions were strangled by Bumrah as they failed to chase down the 12-run target in Rajkot.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 30, 2019):

KKR posted a formidable 185 courtesy brilliance from Andre Russell who smashed 62 off just 28 balls at the Feroz Shah Kotla. However, Prithvi Shaw responded with a sublime 99 off 54 balls as Capitals managed to level the scores at the end of 40 overs. KKR, who had lost their previous two Super Overs, ended again on the losing side as they failed to chase down 11 runs against speedster Kagiso Rabada.

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad (May 2, 2019):

Chasing 163, Manish Pandey hit Hardik Pandya for a six on the last ball of their innings to force the 'Eliminator' into the Super Over. However, Bumrah conceded just eight runs which the Mumbai Indians chased down with three balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab (September 20, 2020):

Marcus Stoinis's late assault helped Capitals post 157/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Chasing, Kings XI were down and our before Mayank Agarwal's 89 almost sealed the game for them. However, Stoinis came back to strike a double blow in the final two balls to set up a Super Over finish. Rabada, once again, proved to be the 'King of Super Overs' as he conceded just two runs before bowling out both the Kings XI batsmen.

Royal Challenger Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians (September 28, 2020):

Batting first, RCB posted 201/3 riding on brilliant half centuries from Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, and AB de Villiers. In reply, Mumbai Indians didn't seem to be on the winning course until Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan joined forces and added 119 for the fifth wicket. Kishan missed his 100 by one run and Pollard finished unbeaten on 60 off 24 balls as the defending champions ended at 201/5. With eight needed in the Super Over, Kohli and de Villiers got Bangalore over the line with relative ease.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad (October 18, 2020):

KKR scored 163/5 in their allotted 20 overs and SRH also managed to 163/6 in Abu Dhabi. The match was eventually won by KKR as speedster Lockie Ferguson conceded just two runs in the Super Over which the Eoin Morgan led-side chased down rather easily.

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians (October 18, 2020):

October 18 got more exciting as the second match of the day, between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, also reached a similar fate in IPL 13 in Dubai. Batting first, MI scored 176/6 and KXIP ended up making the same score in their allotted 20 overs. Then, in the first Super Over, both teams scored five runs each, thus forcing another Super Over and Kings XI kept their nerve to won.

